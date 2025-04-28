Left Menu

The Timeless Learner: Dr. Girish Gupta's Unstoppable Journey in Education and Innovation

Dr. Girish Mohan Gupta, an 84-year-old scientist and entrepreneur, recently earned an MBA from IIM-Sambalpur and plans to pursue a PhD in management. Renowned for his innovations in nuclear research and industrial engineering, Gupta continues to inspire with his lifelong passion for learning and exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 18:24 IST
The Timeless Learner: Dr. Girish Gupta's Unstoppable Journey in Education and Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

Dr. Girish Mohan Gupta, at the age of 84, defies traditional norms of retirement, setting a remarkable example of lifelong learning. The veteran scientist and entrepreneur recently graduated with an MBA from IIM-Sambalpur, aiming next for a PhD in management.

Gupta's journey is a fascinating tale of innovation and determination. After earning a mechanical engineering degree, he became a key figure at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, driving significant projects in nuclear research. His endeavors extended into creating industrial safety products, benefiting sectors like Indian Railways and defense.

Despite numerous accolades, including a national award from a former Indian President, Gupta remains humble, emphasizing knowledge's significance over titles. With plans to further his education, Gupta proves that one's hunger for learning is timeless, encouraging his family and others to stay connected to their roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025