The Timeless Learner: Dr. Girish Gupta's Unstoppable Journey in Education and Innovation

Dr. Girish Mohan Gupta, at the age of 84, defies traditional norms of retirement, setting a remarkable example of lifelong learning. The veteran scientist and entrepreneur recently graduated with an MBA from IIM-Sambalpur, aiming next for a PhD in management.

Gupta's journey is a fascinating tale of innovation and determination. After earning a mechanical engineering degree, he became a key figure at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, driving significant projects in nuclear research. His endeavors extended into creating industrial safety products, benefiting sectors like Indian Railways and defense.

Despite numerous accolades, including a national award from a former Indian President, Gupta remains humble, emphasizing knowledge's significance over titles. With plans to further his education, Gupta proves that one's hunger for learning is timeless, encouraging his family and others to stay connected to their roots.

