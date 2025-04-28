WAVES 2025: The Ultimate Global Summit for Media, Entertainment, and Technology

The world of media, entertainment, and technology is gearing up for one of the most anticipated events of the decade — the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025 (WAVES 2025). Scheduled to take place at the grand Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai, from 1st to 4th May 2025, this global summit promises an unparalleled confluence of creativity, innovation, and collaboration.

Spanning an impressive 15,000 square meters, WAVES 2025 is set to become the definitive platform where industry giants, emerging creators, leading investors, and pioneers of cutting-edge technologies come together to shape the future of global entertainment.

Industry Titans and Next-Gen Innovators Unite

WAVES 2025 boasts participation from over 100 leading global exhibitors, representing a who's who of the entertainment and tech world. Attendees can expect to engage with influential companies including:

Netflix , Amazon , Google , Meta , Sony , Reliance , Adobe , and Tata Group

Top Indian media houses such as Balaji Telefilms , Dharma Productions , Saregama , and Yash Raj Films

Rising innovators like JetSynthesys, Digital Radio Mondiale (DRM), Free Stream Technologies, Neural Garage, and Fractal Picture

These exhibitors will unveil new technologies, showcase ground-breaking content, and offer visionary insights into the rapidly evolving entertainment ecosystem.

Bharat Pavilion: Honoring India’s Legacy — From Art to Algorithms

One of the summit’s shining highlights is the Bharat Pavilion, a majestic 1,470 square meter exhibition celebrating India's rich artistic and storytelling traditions under the theme "Kala to Code".

The Pavilion invites visitors on an immersive journey through India's cultural and creative evolution across four specially curated experiential zones:

Shruti : Echoes of oral traditions, music, and spoken word heritage.

Kriti : Showcasing timeless works of classical and folk artistry.

Drishti : Exploring India's visual narrative from ancient murals to cinema.

Creator’s Leap: A dive into India’s current digital storytelling revolution, featuring AI, VR, and interactive media innovations.

This spectacular installation embodies India's vibrant journey from age-old oral storytelling to its commanding presence in the global digital landscape.

State Pavilions: A Celebration of Cultural Diversity

Beyond the Bharat Pavilion, WAVES 2025 will also feature exclusive State Pavilions where Indian states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and others will proudly showcase their regional creative industries, tourism initiatives, and cultural treasures. Each State Pavilion promises a unique glimpse into the localized yet globally relevant creative narratives that enrich India's entertainment landscape.

Empowering Emerging Businesses: MSME and Start-Up Pavilions

In a dedicated effort to foster new talent and entrepreneurship, WAVES 2025 will host an extensive MSME Pavilion and dynamic Start-Up Booths.

This initiative will spotlight innovative small and medium enterprises, tech start-ups, and next-gen storytellers, offering them direct access to global investors, venture capitalists, media conglomerates, and technology leaders.

Workshops, pitch sessions, and B2B networking events will further enable meaningful collaborations and future growth opportunities.

Gaming Arena: The Future of Interactive Entertainment

Gaming enthusiasts will find their haven at the summit’s expansive Gaming Arena, a showcase of the booming gaming and esports sectors. Key industry players, including:

Microsoft & Xbox

Dream11

Krafton

Nazara Technologies

MPL (Mobile Premier League)

JioGames

will present the latest innovations in gaming technologies, immersive experiences, and esports ecosystems. Live tournaments, demos of unreleased titles, and exclusive previews will transport visitors into the future of interactive entertainment.

Event Schedule: Business and Public Days

WAVES 2025 will operate under two key access modes:

Business Days : 1st to 4th May 2025 — for industry professionals, investors, exhibitors, and media.

Public Days: 3rd and 4th May 2025 — open to the general public for an exclusive peek into the latest entertainment trends.

Exhibition timings:

1st to 3rd May : 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

4th May: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Networking lounges, keynote sessions, and leadership panels will complement the exhibition floors, creating an ideal environment for forging partnerships, discovering talent, and igniting future collaborations.

Why WAVES 2025 is Unmissable

WAVES 2025 is more than just an exhibition — it’s a bold vision of tomorrow’s entertainment universe. By bringing together the pillars of tradition and the disruptors of technology, WAVES will create a fertile ground where global media, tech, and storytelling converge.

Whether you are a filmmaker, gaming enthusiast, tech innovator, media executive, creative artist, or investor, WAVES 2025 offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness and shape the future of global entertainment.

Save the Dates: 1st to 4th May 2025. Jio Convention Centre, Mumbai. See you at WAVES 2025!