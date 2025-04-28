Left Menu

Farewell to Shaji N Karun: A Cinematic Icon's Legacy

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun died at 73, leaving behind a significant legacy in the film industry. Battling cancer, his passing occurred soon after he received the prestigious J C Daniel Award. Karun's pioneering work in new wave cinema garnered international acclaim and numerous awards, marking a profound impact on Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Malayalam filmmaker Shaji N Karun has passed away at the age of 73. The acclaimed director, who was battling cancer, died at his residence as his health worsened, industry sources reported.

Karun's notable career in cinema not only earned him national accolades but also international respect. Recently, he was honored with the J C Daniel Award for his lifetime contributions to Malayalam cinema, the highest film award by the state government.

Recognized for his pioneering efforts in the new wave cinema movement, Karun's films such as 'Piravi' and 'Vanaprastham' significantly elevated Indian cinema's global presence. His legacy is mourned by political figures, filmmakers, and critics, who hailed his invaluable contributions and steadfast advocacy for progressive cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

