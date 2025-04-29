Left Menu

Preserving History: National Archives Acquires APJ Abdul Kalam's Legacy

The National Archives of India has acquired the personal papers and documents of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. The collection includes his passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, correspondences, and lectures, alongside original photographs. These items were donated by his niece and grand nephew to honor his legacy.

The National Archives of India (NAI) has added a significant collection to its repository: the personal papers of the late former President APJ Abdul Kalam. This esteemed collection includes his passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, original correspondences, and lectures delivered at various institutions.

The acquisition was made possible through donations from Kalam's niece, APJM Nazema Maraikayar, and grand nephew, APJMJ Sheik Saleem. Arun Singhal, Director General of NAI, formalized the acquisition with an agreement signed at a dedicated event.

Kalam, revered as India's 'Missile Man' and the 11th President, had a profound impact on India's space and defense capabilities. His life of simplicity, dedication, and vision remains a source of inspiration, marked by his beloved status as the 'People's President' and his commitment to educating and motivating the youth.

