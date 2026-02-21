Milan Plans Permanent Ice Arena to Cement Olympic Legacy

As the Winter Olympics conclude and ice rinks face removal, Milan has announced an ambitious plan to construct a permanent ice arena. This facility aims to honor the Games' legacy while also serving as the future home for a local professional hockey team.

Local authorities unveiled the project, responding to demands from athletes and residents. The plan includes a 5,000-seater, 30x60m rink located on Milan's outskirts, intended to be completed within three years. Andrea Gios, president of the Italian Ice Sports Federation, emphasized its importance in completing the extraordinary Olympics.

The multipurpose venue seeks to host major skating events and grassroots activities, though funding challenges remain. North American investors have shown interest, but the project faces financial hurdles as Milan aims to maintain its reputation in ice sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)