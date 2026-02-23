Left Menu

The Legacy of Ajit Pawar: A Leader the State Never Had

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tribute to Ajit Pawar, hailing him as the best chief minister the state never had. Pawar's sudden demise in a plane crash left a political void. Fadnavis lauded Pawar's leadership, dedication, and contributions as both deputy chief minister and finance minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:46 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:46 IST
The Legacy of Ajit Pawar: A Leader the State Never Had
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a poignant tribute to Ajit Pawar, referring to him as "the best CM the state never had," during the state assembly's budget session. Pawar, who perished in a plane crash last month, left an indelible mark on Maharashtra's political landscape.

Fadnavis lamented the political vacuum in the state following Pawar's untimely demise. Highlighting Pawar's achievements, he mentioned Pawar's unprecedented six appointments as deputy chief minister and his significant role in governing Maharashtra. Fadnavis praised Pawar's work ethic and his dedication to reconnecting with voters after political setbacks.

The Chief Minister shared anecdotes about Pawar's straightforwardness, transparency, and loyalty. He remembered Pawar's initiatives, such as the Ladki Bahin scheme, and emphasized his close friendship with him. Fadnavis also paid tribute to other prominent political figures who have recently passed away, reflecting on the lasting impact they left behind.

TRENDING

1
Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscape

Pioneering Quantum and AI University to Transform India's Deep-Tech Landscap...

 India
2
Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

 India
3

Emerging Profitability: Paytm's Merchant Payments Dominate India's Digital E...

 India
4
Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

Korea and Brazil Forge Strategic Partnership at Seoul Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026