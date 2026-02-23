The Legacy of Ajit Pawar: A Leader the State Never Had

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis delivered a poignant tribute to Ajit Pawar, referring to him as "the best CM the state never had," during the state assembly's budget session. Pawar, who perished in a plane crash last month, left an indelible mark on Maharashtra's political landscape.

Fadnavis lamented the political vacuum in the state following Pawar's untimely demise. Highlighting Pawar's achievements, he mentioned Pawar's unprecedented six appointments as deputy chief minister and his significant role in governing Maharashtra. Fadnavis praised Pawar's work ethic and his dedication to reconnecting with voters after political setbacks.

The Chief Minister shared anecdotes about Pawar's straightforwardness, transparency, and loyalty. He remembered Pawar's initiatives, such as the Ladki Bahin scheme, and emphasized his close friendship with him. Fadnavis also paid tribute to other prominent political figures who have recently passed away, reflecting on the lasting impact they left behind.