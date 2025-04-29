Pankaj Tripathi Returns: 'Criminal Justice' Season Four Premieres on OTT

Fans of the critically acclaimed crime drama series 'Criminal Justice' can mark May 22 on their calendars, as the fourth season is set to exclusively stream on JioHotstar. The popular Indian OTT platform made the announcement on Tuesday, igniting excitement among avid viewers.

In this new installment, titled 'A Family Matter', lead actor Pankaj Tripathi will once again don the role of the distinctive lawyer Madhav Mishra. The plot promises an intriguing blend of a torrid love affair and an unforeseen murder, crafted to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Standing beside Tripathi are a bevy of talented actors including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, and others. Directed by Rohan Sippy, this season is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. With a gripping narrative at its core, the anticipation is building for another installment of this legal thriller.

(With inputs from agencies.)