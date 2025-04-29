Left Menu

Brad Pitt Joins Forces with Edward Berger for 'The Riders' Film

Brad Pitt collaborates with director Edward Berger on 'The Riders', a film adapted from Tim Winton's novel. The screenplay is penned by David Kajganich and backed by A24. Production begins in 2026 across Europe. It follows a man's search for his missing wife. Pitt's upcoming roles include the 'F1' drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 29-04-2025 12:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:35 IST
Brad Pitt Joins Forces with Edward Berger for 'The Riders' Film
Brad Pitt Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exciting collaboration, Hollywood icon Brad Pitt and acclaimed director Edward Berger are teaming up for 'The Riders', a film adaptation of Tim Winton's novel.

Screenwriter David Kajganich has been tasked with adapting the screenplay, under the backing of the renowned studio, A24. Filming is slated to commence in early 2026, with production set to take place at various locations across Europe. 'The Riders' will depict the story of a man's extensive search for his wife, who has mysteriously disappeared in Ireland.

The film sees production under the banners of Ridley Scott's Scott Free, Berger's Nine Hours, Pitt's Plan B, and Kajganich. Brad Pitt is also poised for upcoming roles, including the racing drama 'F1' and reprising his Oscar-winning role in a spinoff of Quentin Tarantino’s iconic film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Edward Berger, known for 'All Quiet on the Western Front', brings his award-winning directing expertise to this project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025