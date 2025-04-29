Brad Pitt Joins Forces with Edward Berger for 'The Riders' Film

In an exciting collaboration, Hollywood icon Brad Pitt and acclaimed director Edward Berger are teaming up for 'The Riders', a film adaptation of Tim Winton's novel.

Screenwriter David Kajganich has been tasked with adapting the screenplay, under the backing of the renowned studio, A24. Filming is slated to commence in early 2026, with production set to take place at various locations across Europe. 'The Riders' will depict the story of a man's extensive search for his wife, who has mysteriously disappeared in Ireland.

The film sees production under the banners of Ridley Scott's Scott Free, Berger's Nine Hours, Pitt's Plan B, and Kajganich. Brad Pitt is also poised for upcoming roles, including the racing drama 'F1' and reprising his Oscar-winning role in a spinoff of Quentin Tarantino’s iconic film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'. Edward Berger, known for 'All Quiet on the Western Front', brings his award-winning directing expertise to this project.

(With inputs from agencies.)