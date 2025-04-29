Left Menu

Pope Francis' Lasting Legacy: A Path to Reconciliation with Indigenous Communities

Pope Francis' successor faces a significant challenge in continuing his efforts toward reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. His papacy was marked by apologies for colonial-era atrocities and a historic repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery, yet the work remains unfinished. Indigenous leaders urge continued progress toward healing and acknowledgment of past traumas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:51 IST
Pope Francis

The successor to Pope Francis will inherit a significant and complex legacy concerning relations with Indigenous communities across the Americas. During his 12-year papacy, Francis was seen as both a reconciler and a figure of controversy, taking initial steps toward healing relations with Indigenous peoples.

Francis passed away on April 21 at age 88, leaving behind actions such as a historic apology for Canada's residential schools' catastrophic impact and repudiating the 15th-century Doctrine of Discovery. Despite these actions, some Indigenous leaders criticized him for not fully recognizing the trauma caused by Catholic missionary efforts and for canonizing Junipero Serra, a controversial missionary.

Francis' most notable engagement with Indigenous peoples occurred during a 2022 visit to Maskwacis, Alberta, where he apologized for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. While some saw his actions as genuine, they acknowledged that his statements were just a start, urging his successor to continue the work of reconciliation and acknowledging Indigenous rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

