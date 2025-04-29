Director Joseph Kosinski to Helm 'Miami Vice' Remake with New Creative Team

Joseph Kosinski, celebrated for his directorial success with 'Top Gun: Maverick', is set to take on a remake of the classic 'Miami Vice' for Universal Pictures, as reported by Variety. Esteemed screenwriter Dan Gilroy has been signed on to write the screenplay, though specific plot details remain under wraps.

The upcoming movie draws its inspiration from the iconic 1980s television series, which starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as daring undercover detectives navigating the seedy underbelly of South Florida. Originally airing on NBC, the series thrived for five seasons from 1984 through 1989. An earlier cinematic adaptation was released in 2006 with Jamie Foxx and Colin Farrell in leading roles, directed by Michael Mann, which achieved cult status despite a lukewarm theatre reception.

The latest 'Miami Vice' revival has yet to announce its leading cast members. Joseph Kosinski will produce the film under his Monolith banner alongside Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions. Previously, Clark collaborated with Kosinski on projects like 'Oblivion' and the 'Planet of the Apes' series. Kosinski's upcoming feature, 'F1,' starring Brad Pitt, is slated for a June 27, 2025 release in U.S. theaters.

