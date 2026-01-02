Political Harmony in Beed: A Display of United Front

In an unusual display of unity, both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) demonstrated camaraderie in Maharashtra's Beed district during a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. His visit was to congratulate winners of municipal council polls, with results announced on December 21.

Ajit Pawar inaugurated several development projects during his visit. The Nationalist Congress Party claimed victories in municipal council polls in Beed, Parli Vaijnath, and Dharur districts. Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) faction celebrated triumphs in Majalgaon, while the BJP secured wins in Georai and Ambajogai.

The event featured Beed's NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane and MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar alongside Ajit Pawar, leading to a notable moment when Kshirsagar sought blessings from the Deputy CM. Additionally, the visit included rival leaders coming together, reinforcing a message of political harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)