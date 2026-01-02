Left Menu

Political Harmony in Beed: A Display of United Front

In Maharashtra's Beed district, both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) showcased unity as Ajit Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, celebrated municipal poll winners. The event highlighted NCP's victories and the camaraderie between leaders from rival factions, signaling a politically harmonious atmosphere.

In an unusual display of unity, both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) demonstrated camaraderie in Maharashtra's Beed district during a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. His visit was to congratulate winners of municipal council polls, with results announced on December 21.

Ajit Pawar inaugurated several development projects during his visit. The Nationalist Congress Party claimed victories in municipal council polls in Beed, Parli Vaijnath, and Dharur districts. Meanwhile, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) faction celebrated triumphs in Majalgaon, while the BJP secured wins in Georai and Ambajogai.

The event featured Beed's NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane and MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar alongside Ajit Pawar, leading to a notable moment when Kshirsagar sought blessings from the Deputy CM. Additionally, the visit included rival leaders coming together, reinforcing a message of political harmony.

