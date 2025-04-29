Left Menu

Iconic 'Sycamore Gap' Tree's Tragic Felling Sparks Outrage

Two men reportedly felled Britain's 'Sycamore Gap' tree, a cherished landmark featured in film, causing public outrage. The tree at Hadrian's Wall, a UNESCO site, was cut down in 2023, with the suspects accused of vandalism. The ongoing trial sees them deny the charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:06 IST
Iconic 'Sycamore Gap' Tree's Tragic Felling Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a shocking act of vandalism, Britain's cherished 'Sycamore Gap' tree, renowned for its silhouette in a Hollywood film, was felled by two men, sparking public outrage. Prosecutors claim the defendants deliberately cut down the nearly 200-year-old tree, capturing their act on video.

The tree, a popular attraction by Hadrian's Wall in northern England, featured in the 1991 movie 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves'. Its destruction in September 2023 provoked widespread grief, especially as it stood adjacent to the historic wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Prosecutors allege Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers used a chainsaw to cut the tree, with evidence including photographs and videos discovered on Graham's phone. Despite denying the charges of criminal damage, the trial continues, capturing national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025