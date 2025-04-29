Iconic 'Sycamore Gap' Tree's Tragic Felling Sparks Outrage

In a shocking act of vandalism, Britain's cherished 'Sycamore Gap' tree, renowned for its silhouette in a Hollywood film, was felled by two men, sparking public outrage. Prosecutors claim the defendants deliberately cut down the nearly 200-year-old tree, capturing their act on video.

The tree, a popular attraction by Hadrian's Wall in northern England, featured in the 1991 movie 'Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves'. Its destruction in September 2023 provoked widespread grief, especially as it stood adjacent to the historic wall, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Prosecutors allege Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers used a chainsaw to cut the tree, with evidence including photographs and videos discovered on Graham's phone. Despite denying the charges of criminal damage, the trial continues, capturing national interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)