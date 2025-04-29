Paper Alchemy: The Bridge of Artistic Evolution Across Three Centuries

A remarkable exhibition named 'Paper Alchemy' at Bikaner House in New Delhi is exploring over three centuries of artistic expression through the versatile medium of paper. Featuring works from renowned artists, it demonstrates paper's enduring role in storytelling and cultural memory.

The exhibition, organized by Great Banyan Art, includes more than 100 artworks by over 50 artists. It connects historical traditions with contemporary voices, showcasing movements like the Company School, Bengal School, and the Progressive Artists' Group, highlighting the medium's resilience and adaptability.

Curator Sonali Batra spoke to PTI, emphasizing paper's importance as a medium for both historical techniques and modern experimentation. The exhibition, which concludes on April 30, illustrates paper's transformation from colonial-era aquatints to the modern practices of artists like M F Husain and Rekha Rodwittiya.

