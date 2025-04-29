Left Menu

Paper Alchemy: The Bridge of Artistic Evolution Across Three Centuries

The 'Paper Alchemy' exhibition at Bikaner House showcases the evolution of artistic expression in India over three centuries. Featuring works of over 50 artists, it highlights paper's role in storytelling and cultural memory, tracing movements from colonial aquatints to contemporary experimentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:04 IST
Paper Alchemy: The Bridge of Artistic Evolution Across Three Centuries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A remarkable exhibition named 'Paper Alchemy' at Bikaner House in New Delhi is exploring over three centuries of artistic expression through the versatile medium of paper. Featuring works from renowned artists, it demonstrates paper's enduring role in storytelling and cultural memory.

The exhibition, organized by Great Banyan Art, includes more than 100 artworks by over 50 artists. It connects historical traditions with contemporary voices, showcasing movements like the Company School, Bengal School, and the Progressive Artists' Group, highlighting the medium's resilience and adaptability.

Curator Sonali Batra spoke to PTI, emphasizing paper's importance as a medium for both historical techniques and modern experimentation. The exhibition, which concludes on April 30, illustrates paper's transformation from colonial-era aquatints to the modern practices of artists like M F Husain and Rekha Rodwittiya.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender-inclusive tech integration shapes future of STEAM classrooms

English-centric AI raises equity concerns in multilingual classrooms

AI in healthcare gets privacy upgrade with HIPAA-compliant agentic design

AI-powered cybersecurity solutions boost SME readiness for Industry 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025