Left Menu

Controversial Voices: Kneecap's Apology Amid Backlash

Irish rap band Kneecap apologizes to families of murdered British MPs after inflammatory comments at performances. Facing criticism for remarks about Tories and pro-Palestinian messages, the band clarified their stance, denying support for terrorist groups. The comments led to UK police inquiry due to the sensitivity surrounding MP safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 17:41 IST
Controversial Voices: Kneecap's Apology Amid Backlash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Irish rap group Kneecap issued an apology to the families of two slain British lawmakers following recent backlash over controversial comments made during their performances.

In various concert clips, a band member is allegedly heard saying incendiary phrases targeting Tory MPs, while pro-Palestinian messages displayed at U.S. festivals also contributed to the storm of criticism.

The band, accused of endorsing banned militant groups, refuted these claims, emphasizing their stance against violence targeting civilians. The UK Interior Minister condemned the statements, prompting police scrutiny given the history of attacks on MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender-inclusive tech integration shapes future of STEAM classrooms

English-centric AI raises equity concerns in multilingual classrooms

AI in healthcare gets privacy upgrade with HIPAA-compliant agentic design

AI-powered cybersecurity solutions boost SME readiness for Industry 5.0

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025