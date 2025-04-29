Controversial Voices: Kneecap's Apology Amid Backlash

Irish rap group Kneecap issued an apology to the families of two slain British lawmakers following recent backlash over controversial comments made during their performances.

In various concert clips, a band member is allegedly heard saying incendiary phrases targeting Tory MPs, while pro-Palestinian messages displayed at U.S. festivals also contributed to the storm of criticism.

The band, accused of endorsing banned militant groups, refuted these claims, emphasizing their stance against violence targeting civilians. The UK Interior Minister condemned the statements, prompting police scrutiny given the history of attacks on MPs.

(With inputs from agencies.)