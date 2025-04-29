Left Menu

Ritika Aurora's 'A Force of Nature': A Celebration of Feminism and Nature in Art

Artist Ritika Aurora's debut solo exhibit, 'A Force of Nature', blends figurative and semi-abstract styles to explore feminism's transformative power and nature's nurturing energy. Curated by Georgina Maddox, the vibrant artworks at Bikaner House symbolize hope, resilience, and self-discovery, celebrating femininity through motifs like winged women and blooming flowers.

In her groundbreaking solo exhibition, artist Ritika Aurora merges figurative and semi-abstract styles to delve into the transformative essence of feminism and nature.

Curated by Georgina Maddox, 'A Force of Nature,' hosted at Kalamkaar Gallery within Bikaner House, beautifully melds colors and motifs that glow with hope and feminine vibrance. Aurora's palette of bright pinks, golds, and off-whites embodies femininity, whereas motifs featuring winged women, flowering plants, butterflies, and golden mists evoke growth and nurturing natural energies.

The exhibition, featuring themes of independence and self-actualization, runs until April 30, inspiring visitors through its messages of positivity and resilience. Maddox emphasizes Aurora's intuitive and experimental creative process, incorporating flowing inks, paisley prints, and gold leaf, conveying a message of prosperity and vibrant connections to the universe.

