Flutter's Soaring Growth in Hyderabad: Revolutionizing Sports Entertainment and Community Impact

Flutter Entertainment has marked a significant milestone with its Hyderabad-based Global Capability Centre (GCC) surpassing 1,000 employees. Hiring grew by 60% this year, focusing on roles in Data Engineering and HR Tech, underscoring the strategic importance of its India operations.

The company's commitment to community development is evident with a double investment in Hyderabad's 'Do More' initiative, supporting cancer screenings and data science education. CEO Peter Jackson praised the GCC during his visit, acknowledging its critical role in Flutter's global operations and future expansion.

Flutter's global leader position in sports entertainment is strengthened by leveraging the Flutter Edge, propelling sustainable growth through innovative strategies. As industry leader, it generated $14,048m in 2024, with its focus on sustaining a positive impact globally.

