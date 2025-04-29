National Archives of India Acquires APJ Abdul Kalam's Legacy Collection

The National Archives of India has recently acquired a significant collection of private papers belonging to former President APJ Abdul Kalam, officials revealed on Monday. The collection includes Kalam's passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and lectures, alongside original photographs, all donated by his family members.

Kalam, celebrated as the 'Missile Man of India', significantly advanced India's missile development and space capabilities during his tenure as a scientist and as the 11th President of India from 2002 to 2007. His efforts in the Pokhran-II nuclear tests of 1998, and his work with organizations like DRDO and ISRO, left a lasting imprint on the nation's defense and space sectors.

Apart from his scientific contributions, Kalam was renowned for his dedication to inspiring Indian youth through speeches and books, such as 'Wings of Fire' and 'Ignited Minds.' Known as the 'People's President,' he remained committed to education and mentorship till his passing in July 2015, leaving a legacy of perseverance and visionary leadership.

