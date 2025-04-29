Nepal Tightens Rules for Everest Climbers: Experience Now Required

Nepal is set to enforce stricter regulations for climbers aspiring to conquer Mount Everest. A draft law, under the Integrated Tourism Bill, mandates climbers to have prior experience with peaks above 7,000 meters to curb fatalities and ensure safety.

The bill, currently in the draft stage, awaits parliamentary debate and approval. It underscores the need for climbers to clear health checks, with certificates from approved medical bodies, to guarantee their fitness. The proposed law aims to tackle issues stemming from overcrowding on Everest, including rapid glacier melting and accumulating waste.

Additionally, the government plans to replace the current USD 4,000 refundable garbage deposit with a non-refundable fee to aid in cleaning efforts. This move seeks to uphold the iconic mountain's integrity while managing the burgeoning number of adventurers drawn to its summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)