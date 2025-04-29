Left Menu

Raid 2 Set for Release: Bollywood Stars Discuss Industry Challenges

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Raid 2' premieres this Thursday. The film's producers discussed the impact of COVID-19 on theatrical releases, the importance of quality content, and managing film budgets in a conversation with ANI. They expressed optimism about future box office success.

The much-anticipated film 'Raid 2', starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, is slated to premiere in theaters this Thursday. As excitement builds, the film's producers have been actively engaging in promotional activities.

In a recent conversation with ANI, producers Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak shared insights into the challenges currently facing the Hindi film industry. Bhushan Kumar noted that the rise of OTT platforms and changing audience expectations posed initial hurdles for theatrical releases post-COVID, but expressed hope following several recent box office successes.

The producers highlighted the importance of aligning film content with public taste and managing production budgets effectively. Abhishek Pathak pointed out discrepancies in budget allocations, stressing the need for fairness in compensating all contributors equally. 'Raid 2' also features Vaani Kapoor in a significant role, and the team remains optimistic about its reception.

(With inputs from agencies.)

