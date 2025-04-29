Veteran Actor Tiku Talsania Triumphs Over Brain Stroke, Set for Silver Screen Comeback

Veteran Bollywood actor Tiku Talsania, celebrated for his exceptional comic timing, has emerged from a formidable episode after enduring a brain stroke earlier this year. Known for memorable performances in 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin', 'Andaz Apna Apna', and 'Hungama', Talsania has successfully recovered and is eager to entertain his fans again.

Speaking to ANI, Talsania revealed insights into his recovery journey, lifestyle adaptations, and enthusiastic return to filmmaking. Admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in January, he expressed faith and confidence in overcoming adversities. With tactical medical treatment, Talsania swiftly recuperated, enabling him to resume shooting, including wrapping up a Gujarati film 'Fari Ek Vaar' with co-star Supriya Pathak.

Grateful for the support from fans and peers, Talsania emphasizes resilience and the power of support. Looking forward, he prepares for upcoming projects, including a Bollywood film planned for late 2023, and his Gujarati venture 'Jai Mata Ji-Let's Rock', set to premiere on May 9. Celebrated for both comedic and notable dramatic roles, Talsania's legacy continues to inspire.

(With inputs from agencies.)