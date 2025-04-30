Left Menu

Mali's Political Pivot: The Rise of Assimi Goita

A national conference in Mali has proposed naming junta leader Assimi Goita as president with a five-year mandate. This recommendation comes after a dialogue in Bamako and includes dissolving all political parties. Goita has been leading as interim president since 2021 after multiple coups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 03:41 IST
The recent national conference in Mali has put forward a significant political change by recommending junta leader Assimi Goita as president for a five-year term. This decision emerged from a dialogue held in the capital city, Bamako, on Tuesday.

The conference also called for the dissolution of existing political parties and the implementation of stricter criteria for forming new ones. The rapid application of these recommendations is expected.

Goita, who ascended to power after coups in 2020 and 2021, has been serving as Mali's interim president. Initially, military leaders had pledged to hold elections in February 2022, but this timeline has seen multiple delays. Their focus remains on combating insecurity in the region, where jihadist groups have persisted for over a decade.

