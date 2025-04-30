Mali's Political Pivot: The Rise of Assimi Goita

The recent national conference in Mali has put forward a significant political change by recommending junta leader Assimi Goita as president for a five-year term. This decision emerged from a dialogue held in the capital city, Bamako, on Tuesday.

The conference also called for the dissolution of existing political parties and the implementation of stricter criteria for forming new ones. The rapid application of these recommendations is expected.

Goita, who ascended to power after coups in 2020 and 2021, has been serving as Mali's interim president. Initially, military leaders had pledged to hold elections in February 2022, but this timeline has seen multiple delays. Their focus remains on combating insecurity in the region, where jihadist groups have persisted for over a decade.

