Nicole Kidman Honored with Women in Motion Award at Cannes

The Cannes Film Festival, in collaboration with Kering, has announced Nicole Kidman as the recipient of the distinguished Women in Motion Award. This accolade honors female artists for their contributions to advancing women's roles both in cinema and society. Scheduled for May 18, the award ceremony promises to be a highlight of the festival's gala events, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Kidman's notable commitment to working with female directors played a crucial role in her selection. Since pledging in 2017 to collaborate with a female director every 18 months, she has worked with nearly 20 female directors, significantly exceeding her initial goal. This dedication highlights her as a pivotal figure in the movement for female representation in the film industry.

Francois-Henri Pinault, Kering's chairman and CEO, lauded Kidman for her artistic integrity and dedication to transformative cinematic portrayals. He emphasized that her actions and choices exemplify the values that Women in Motion has championed for a decade. Expressing her gratitude, Kidman described receiving the award as a 'true honor.' She joins a prestigious list of previous honorees, including luminaries like Donna Langley, Jane Fonda, and Salma Hayek Pinault.

Aside from receiving the prestigious award, Kidman is set to expand her influence through her work on Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers,' where she not only stars but also serves as an executive producer. Her future projects include 'Margo's Got Money Troubles,' co-starring Elle Fanning, and 'Scarpetta,' featuring Jamie Lee Curtis. (ANI)

