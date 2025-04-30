Cyber Infiltration: Russia's Digital Siege on France and the Paris Olympics

The French government has leveled accusations against a notorious hacking group tied to Russian military intelligence for launching cyberattacks over a span of three years. These cyber incursions targeted the upcoming Paris Olympics, as well as various French government agencies and enterprises.

A detailed report released on Tuesday by France's cybersecurity agency, ANSSI, outlines cyber incidents occurring between 2021 and 2024. The report attributes these actions to a hacking collective known as APT28, or Fancy Bear. The motive behind the hacking spree is cited as intelligence gathering, with a notable focus on the backdrop of Russia's war in Ukraine.

France, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, is working to ensure that any US-mediated peace agreement does not bolster Russia's position or jeopardize European security. The French Foreign Ministry linked these cyber intrusions to Russia's GRU, targeting entities including those involved in the 2024 Paris Olympics planning. The attack also extended to areas like aerospace, finance, and government sectors.

In 2023 and 2024, numerous reports highlighted increased Russian efforts to destabilize France through disinformation, specifically concerning the Paris Olympics. Russia, amidst its ongoing global cyber mischief, continues to deny involvement. Notably, interventions by the same group, APT28, during the 2016 US election, raised international alarms.

France's Foreign Ministry singled out a specific GRU unit, Unit 20728, in the string of cyber assaults spanning three years. The report also hints at unelaborated attacks on other regions including Ukraine, Europe, and North America. France declared these acts 'unacceptable' for a UN Security Council member and reaffirmed its commitment to counteracting Russia's cyber aggressions alongside international partners.

