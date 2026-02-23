Tensions Mount: Hungary and Slovakia Challenge EU Sanctions Amid Ukraine Conflict

Hungary is set to block new EU sanctions on Moscow and a significant loan for Kyiv, disrupting Europe's unified support for Ukraine as the Russian invasion enters its fourth year. Despite persistent Russian aggression, Ukraine made a notable advance on the frontline, reclaiming 400 square kilometers.

The diplomatic focus shifted to Brussels, where efforts to persuade Hungary and Slovakia to drop their threats are underway. These nations blame Ukraine for delayed Russian oil shipments via the Druzhba pipeline, essential for their energy security. Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated Hungary will not yield to what he termed as political blackmail.

Hungary and Slovakia's defiance, despite previous adherence to EU sanctions, puts the European consensus to aid Ukraine at risk. Diplomatic criticism ensues, highlighting potential political motivations behind Hungary's stance. Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russia's relentless attacks continue to target critical infrastructure in the Odesa region, causing casualties and damage.