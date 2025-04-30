Char Dham Yatra Kicks Off: A Spiritual Journey Begins

The annual Char Dham Yatra has officially begun, marking the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya with the reopening of the Gangotri and Yamunotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami led the ceremonial proceedings, underscoring the event's cultural and spiritual significance.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring the safety of pilgrims, as security forces, including police and paramilitary units, have been strategically deployed along the pilgrimage routes. This highlights the administration's proactive measures in handling the expected influx of devotees.

With over 22 lakh pilgrims registered, the turnout for this year's Yatra is projected to surpass previous records. Despite last year's challenges due to adverse weather impacting Kedarnath's trek route, enthusiasm remains undeterred, promising a spiritually enriching experience for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)