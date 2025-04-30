Left Menu

Final Warning for Malaika Arora in 2012 Hotel Brawl Case

Malaika Arora's continued absence from court appearances in a 2012 hotel brawl case has prompted a Mumbai court to issue a final warning. If she fails to appear on July 9, a non-bailable warrant will be issued. The case involves other celebrities, including Saif Ali Khan, facing assault charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:32 IST
Malaika Arora
  • Country:
  • India

Malaika Arora is facing serious repercussions for her repeated absence from court proceedings in connection to a 2012 hotel brawl case featuring co-star Saif Ali Khan. A Mumbai court has issued her a last chance to appear, warning of a non-bailable warrant if she fails to do so by July 9.

The court's frustration grew when Arora missed a scheduled appearance on April 29, despite a bailable warrant being in place. Arora's evasion has been termed 'intentional' by the court, which stressed the importance of her presence in the ongoing legal proceedings.

The incident dates back to February 22, 2012, involving celebrities like Saif Ali Khan and the Kapoor sisters. Allegations include assault on NRI businessman Iqbal Mir Sharma, who reported being punched by Saif. The actor, alongside others, has been charge-sheeted for assault under the Indian Penal Code.

(With inputs from agencies.)

