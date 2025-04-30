Revving Up for 'F1': Hollywood Meets Formula One

Director Joseph Kosinski taps into the adrenaline-fueled world of Formula One with his upcoming film 'F1,' drawing inspiration from the popular Netflix series 'Drive to Survive.'

The production encountered challenges, such as securing cooperation with the F1 league and adopting cutting-edge camera technologies to capture the sport's speed and intensity authentically.

Starring Brad Pitt, the movie portrays the rivalry between two drivers, embedding Hollywood's storytelling with the exhilarating reality of professional racing. The film promises an action-packed experience, bringing viewers into a genuine racing environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)