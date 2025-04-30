Marching Against Menace: A People's Movement for a Drug-Free Chandigarh

Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized turning the fight against drugs into a people's movement during a press meet on Wednesday. He called for widespread cooperation to harness collective power in tackling drug abuse.

Kataria recognized the ongoing efforts of government bodies and educational institutions in combating this menace. However, he believed achieving the desired impact required rallying people to take part in the movement against drugs.

Earlier in the month, Kataria embarked on a six-day 'padyatra' against drugs, starting from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and concluding in Amritsar. Addressing concerns about cross-border drug smuggling, he criticized Pakistan's use of drones and announced plans to implement anti-drone systems. As part of continuing efforts, a walk for a 'drug-free Chandigarh' will take place on May 3, engaging thousands of participants including students and community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)