Left Menu

Marching Against Menace: A People's Movement for a Drug-Free Chandigarh

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria promotes a people's movement against drug abuse by organizing walks and padyatras. He emphasized the importance of collective action, involving schools, NSS, and local organizations, to combat drug smuggling, notably from Pakistan. Anti-drone systems will be deployed to counter this threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 20:37 IST
Marching Against Menace: A People's Movement for a Drug-Free Chandigarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria emphasized turning the fight against drugs into a people's movement during a press meet on Wednesday. He called for widespread cooperation to harness collective power in tackling drug abuse.

Kataria recognized the ongoing efforts of government bodies and educational institutions in combating this menace. However, he believed achieving the desired impact required rallying people to take part in the movement against drugs.

Earlier in the month, Kataria embarked on a six-day 'padyatra' against drugs, starting from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and concluding in Amritsar. Addressing concerns about cross-border drug smuggling, he criticized Pakistan's use of drones and announced plans to implement anti-drone systems. As part of continuing efforts, a walk for a 'drug-free Chandigarh' will take place on May 3, engaging thousands of participants including students and community members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025