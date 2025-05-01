Left Menu

Inferno at Dilli Haat: Art Market Ablaze in Delhi

A massive fire engulfed at least 30 shops at Dilli Haat in south Delhi's INA area. Luckily, no casualties were reported. Traders incur significant losses due to inadequate fire safety measures. Delhi's Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra confirmed the fire is under control, with investigations ongoing to determine its cause.

A devastating fire broke out at the Dilli Haat market in south Delhi's INA area on Wednesday night, consuming at least 30 shops. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra assured that the fire has been brought under control. Fire Services Chief Atul Garg stated, "We received a call about the fire at 8.55 PM and dispatched 14 fire engines to the scene. While the blaze has been extinguished, significant losses were suffered by traders."

Shopkeepers at the market reported inadequate fire safety measures, which aggravated the situation. Eyewitnesses described flames billowing towards the sky and expressed the financial devastation caused. Police and fire department teams remain present, with further investigations into the fire's cause underway.

