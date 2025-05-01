Left Menu

Chris Hemsworth Dives into New Submarine Thriller 'Subversion'

Chris Hemsworth will star in 'Subversion', a submarine thriller directed by German filmmaker Patrick Vollrath. The film features Hemsworth as a naval commander forced into a dangerous mission. Produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and scripted by Andrew Ferguson, 'Subversion' promises intense, high-seas action.

Updated: 01-05-2025 11:16 IST
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth is set to dive into Amazon MGM's submarine thriller 'Subversion'. Directed by Patrick Vollrath, the film depicts a daring and tense underwater narrative, likened to 'Die Hard' but in a submarine setting.

Helmed by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, with a script by Andrew Ferguson, Hemsworth takes on the role of a promising Naval commander coerced into a perilous mission, transporting illegal cargo under duress.

'Subversion' adds to Hemsworth's busy schedule, alongside another project with Amazon MGM and an upcoming return as Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday'.

