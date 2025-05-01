Artistic Freedom vs. Academic Constraints: Mallika Sarabhai's Challenge

Mallika Sarabhai, a prominent dancer and newly appointed Chancellor of Kerala Kalamandalam, has voiced concerns about restrictions on her expression within her academic position. Sarabhai revealed her dilemma in a Facebook post, coinciding with ongoing protests by ASHA workers in Thrissur demanding improved wages and conditions.

Supporting the ASHA workers' cause, Sarabhai highlighted a crowdfunding initiative led by activist Sarah Joseph aimed at raising funds to support the protesters. However, Sarabhai's expression of support reportedly met resistance, prompting her to question the limitations now affecting her freedom of speech.

No official response has been issued by the Left government or the university. Meanwhile, ASHA workers anticipate Sarabhai's participation in their protest, reflecting the growing tension surrounding the rights of public figures to express personal beliefs while in official roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)