Suriya's 'Retro': Fans Celebrate with Theatre Frenzy

Tamil actor Suriya's latest film 'Retro', directed by Karthik Subbaraj, has been released. Fans in Chennai flock to theaters, causing long queues for the housefull screenings. The film features Pooja Hegde, with special appearances by notable actors including Jayaram, and marks Suriya's first collaboration with Subbaraj.

Fans at Suriya's Retro release (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated release of Tamil cinema icon Suriya's latest film, 'Retro', has hit the theatres, much to the delight of his ardent fanbase. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, this cinematic collaboration, the first between Surya and Subbaraj, promises an engaging experience for moviegoers.

In Chennai, the excitement is palpable as fans throng the cinemas to catch the early screenings. Footage from the city illustrates long queues snaking towards ticket counters, highlighting a full house scenario as enthusiasts eagerly await their screen time.

In addition to Suriya and Pooja Hegde in leading roles, 'Retro' boasts a stellar line-up with seasoned actors like Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Nassar, and Prakash Raj. The movie also features a special cameo by actress Shriya Saran, enhancing its star-studded appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

