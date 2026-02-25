The Unconventional Path of Casey Means: A Surgeon General Nominee's New Approach to Health

Amid discussions to confirm Casey Means as the new U.S. surgeon general, her unconventional stances on health issues have taken center stage. Means, nominated by President Donald Trump, emphasized changing American dietary habits and seeks to address the root causes of chronic diseases, citing ultra-processed foods and overuse of medications as significant contributors.

During her confirmation hearing, Means articulated her support for vaccine usage in public health strategies, despite questions regarding previously debunked autism links and her past comments on the overuse of birth control. Though cautious in addressing these topics, she maintained her stance on informed medical discussions between doctors and patients.

Experts remain divided over her nomination due to her connections with controversial figures like Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and skepticism over her outspoken criticism of established medical practices. If confirmed, Means vows to resign from her current business roles and prioritize evidence-based health solutions to combat the nation's public health crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)