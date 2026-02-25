Mexico Sends Humanitarian Aid Amidst US-Cuba Tensions

In a move signaling solidarity amidst ongoing tensions, Mexico has dispatched a second humanitarian aid shipment to Cuba, which is struggling under the weight of tightened US economic pressures. The Mexican Foreign Ministry announced this week that two navy vessels carrying 1,193 tonnes of essential supplies set sail from the port of Veracruz, with an expected arrival in Cuba on Saturday.

The supplies include 1,078 tonnes of beans and powdered milk, with the Papaloapan ship responsible for transporting these critical items. Meanwhile, the Huasteco ship is loaded with 92 tonnes of beans and 23 tonnes of other essential food items. The final 23 tonnes of aid were facilitated by various social organizations, with additional support from the Mexico City government.

This marks Mexico's second humanitarian shipment to the island in 2021. Earlier in February, the country sent over 814 tonnes of food and hygiene products amidst diplomatic efforts regarding the resumption of oil supplies that halted in January before US President Donald Trump announced a tightening of the economic embargo on Havana. Despite support from global allies like Russia and China, Cuba remains vulnerable due to its reliance on foreign oil supplies, producing only 40% of its fuel needs internally.

(With inputs from agencies.)