Life Sentence for Horrific Murder Over Old Enmity

A local court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the gruesome murder of his friend, fueled by an old enmity, court officials revealed Wednesday.

The case, registered at Gudamba police station in 2012, was brought to light when Anurag Tiwari lodged a complaint about his missing son, Ashutosh Tiwari. Ashutosh, working at National Book Depot and aspiring for a BA course, vanished on July 11, 2012.

After investigation, the police identified Deepak Kumar as the last person with Ashutosh. Kumar confessed to luring Ashutosh to his village under false pretenses, administering sleeping pills, and eventually setting him on fire. Additional Sessions Judge Rohit Singh convicted Kumar, sentencing him to life and imposing a fine partly allocated to the victim's family.