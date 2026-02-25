Mumbai's Bold Infrastructure Boost: Inside BMC's Ambitious Budget Plan
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 2026-27 Budget outlines Rs 36,623.09 crore from fixed deposits for essential city infrastructure. The Rs 80,952.56 crore budget, a 8.77% boost from last year, involves major investments in roads, water security, and healthcare under the 'Mega Mumbai Makeover' initiative.
- Country:
- India
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has devised an ambitious plan to revamp Mumbai's infrastructure, deploying Rs 36,623.09 crore from its fixed deposits as part of the 2026-27 Budget. This move is set to transform the city's landscape and address critical urban infrastructure needs.
Unveiling a total budget of Rs 80,952.56 crore, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced an 8.77% increase over the previous fiscal's estimate. Major projects include the Versova-Dahisar stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road, sewage treatment plant modernization, and ongoing road concretisation efforts, alongside significant water and healthcare allocations.
The civic body is also exploring new funding avenues like municipal bonds, particularly for water projects like the Gargai dam, under the 'Mega Mumbai Makeover'. Capital expenditure is central to this budget, set at Rs 48,164.28 crore, marking a rise of 11.59% over revised current year estimates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Decisive Phase in Urban Transformation: India's Journey Towards Viksit Bharat
Delhi's Excise Policy 2026-27: No Significant Changes Yet
Punjab's Strategic Preparations for Smooth 2026-27 Wheat Procurement
BMC Projects Rs 80,952.56 Crore Budget for 2026-27 Fiscal Year
Mumbai Municipal Corporation's Rs 4,248 crore education budget for 2026-27 tabled; outlay up from Rs 3,674 crore in 2025-26 budget.