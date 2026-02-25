Left Menu

Mumbai's Bold Infrastructure Boost: Inside BMC's Ambitious Budget Plan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's 2026-27 Budget outlines Rs 36,623.09 crore from fixed deposits for essential city infrastructure. The Rs 80,952.56 crore budget, a 8.77% boost from last year, involves major investments in roads, water security, and healthcare under the 'Mega Mumbai Makeover' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has devised an ambitious plan to revamp Mumbai's infrastructure, deploying Rs 36,623.09 crore from its fixed deposits as part of the 2026-27 Budget. This move is set to transform the city's landscape and address critical urban infrastructure needs.

Unveiling a total budget of Rs 80,952.56 crore, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani announced an 8.77% increase over the previous fiscal's estimate. Major projects include the Versova-Dahisar stretch of the Mumbai Coastal Road, sewage treatment plant modernization, and ongoing road concretisation efforts, alongside significant water and healthcare allocations.

The civic body is also exploring new funding avenues like municipal bonds, particularly for water projects like the Gargai dam, under the 'Mega Mumbai Makeover'. Capital expenditure is central to this budget, set at Rs 48,164.28 crore, marking a rise of 11.59% over revised current year estimates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

