Left Menu

WAVES 2025: Uniting Creators for a New Era of Global Media Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025, marking a historic moment in India's creative sectors. The event, aiming to make India a global media hub, features international dialogues, creative showcases, and participation from industry leaders around the world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:18 IST
WAVES 2025: Uniting Creators for a New Era of Global Media Innovation
PM Modi (Photo/@WAVESummitIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, calling it a significant milestone for India's cultural and creative sectors.

The four-day summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," seeks to position India as a global leader in media, entertainment, and digital innovation amidst participation from artists, innovators, and policymakers from over 90 nations.

PM Modi highlighted India's immense storytelling potential, urging the international creative community to take part in the "Create in India, Create for the World" initiative. WAVES 2025 serves as a dedicated platform to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors, hosting global dialogues, showcases, and collaborative opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Bank Accounts: Ethiopia’s Push for Inclusive and Deep Financial Engagement

Grain Reserves Reimagined: A Blueprint for Tackling Global Hunger and Supply Shocks

Short-Term Tariffs, Long-Term Pain: How Trade Shocks Hurt the Economy Quickly

Patient Safety First: Saudi Arabia’s Journey to Cut Low-Value Healthcare Practices

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025