WAVES 2025: Uniting Creators for a New Era of Global Media Innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre, calling it a significant milestone for India's cultural and creative sectors.

The four-day summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," seeks to position India as a global leader in media, entertainment, and digital innovation amidst participation from artists, innovators, and policymakers from over 90 nations.

PM Modi highlighted India's immense storytelling potential, urging the international creative community to take part in the "Create in India, Create for the World" initiative. WAVES 2025 serves as a dedicated platform to the audio-visual and entertainment sectors, hosting global dialogues, showcases, and collaborative opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)