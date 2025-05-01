The Great Papal Cassock Race: Tradition Meets Simplicity

The papal tailoring scene sees an odd twist with no official pre-conclave order for cassocks this year, a break from tradition that hasn't been seen since 1978. As the conclave looms, two prestigious tailors near the Vatican, Gammarelli and Mancinelli, react differently to this anomaly.

Mancinelli, a veteran in ecclesiastical tailoring since the 1960s, is taking no chances. He has crafted three white cassocks in traditional sizes to present to the next pope, upholding his commitment to the papal wardrobe. Meanwhile, Gammarelli, with a legacy in papal garments dating back to 1798, stands by, puzzled by the lack of new orders.

Italian media speculate that the Vatican's decision aligns with Pope Francis' message of sustainability, possibly relying on existing garments. As the world speculates on the papal successor, the debate over tradition versus modern simplicity stands center stage, awaiting the declaration of 'Habemus Papam!'

(With inputs from agencies.)