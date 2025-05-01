Left Menu

The Great Papal Cassock Race: Tradition Meets Simplicity

With the conclave set to elect Pope Francis’ successor, notable absence of cassock orders from the Vatican puzzles papal tailors Gammarelli and Mancinelli. While Mancinelli prepares cassocks speculatively, Gammarelli laments the missed opportunity to honor tradition, amidst whispers of sustainability and plentiful existing supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 01-05-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

The papal tailoring scene sees an odd twist with no official pre-conclave order for cassocks this year, a break from tradition that hasn't been seen since 1978. As the conclave looms, two prestigious tailors near the Vatican, Gammarelli and Mancinelli, react differently to this anomaly.

Mancinelli, a veteran in ecclesiastical tailoring since the 1960s, is taking no chances. He has crafted three white cassocks in traditional sizes to present to the next pope, upholding his commitment to the papal wardrobe. Meanwhile, Gammarelli, with a legacy in papal garments dating back to 1798, stands by, puzzled by the lack of new orders.

Italian media speculate that the Vatican's decision aligns with Pope Francis' message of sustainability, possibly relying on existing garments. As the world speculates on the papal successor, the debate over tradition versus modern simplicity stands center stage, awaiting the declaration of 'Habemus Papam!'

(With inputs from agencies.)

