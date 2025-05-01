WAVES 2025: India Sets the Stage for Global Creative Innovation

At the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, filmmaker Boney Kapoor extolled the Indian and Maharashtra governments for their concerted backing. Held at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, the event was praised by Kapoor as a 'fantastic initiative' bolstered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support.

Kapoor further acknowledged the summit for commemorating the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. He expressed the importance of global awareness regarding India's stance on the tragic incident, especially with international attendees present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially launched WAVES 2025, depicting it as a historic exposition of India's rich storytelling traditions on a global platform. With the theme 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries,' Modi illustrated India's cultural depth and invited global creators to explore the country's narrative wealth.

The summit, a first of its kind in India, spans four days, welcoming over 10,000 delegates, creators, and industries from more than 90 nations. WAVES 2025 aims to foster cross-sectoral collaboration, featuring discussions on film, AI, gaming, and more, and includes a Global Media Dialogue with high-level international participation.

One of the summit's highlights is the WAVES Bazaar, an e-marketplace inviting thousands of buyers and sellers, and featuring over 2,100 creative projects. Modi will also explore the Creatosphere and Bharat Pavilion, showcasing India's top creative and technological talents.

The opening ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre saw a musical welcome by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani and singer Shreya Ghoshal, as Bollywood icons, including Shah Rukh Khan, greeted international participants. The event promises to set a new milestone in India's entertainment industry.

