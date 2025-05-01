Left Menu

J.Qork: Sustainable Luxury Fashion's New Vanguard

Students at Woxsen University have launched J.Qork, a pioneering lifestyle brand that embodies sustainability. Emerging from the Capstone Launchpad Project, it offers ethical luxury products crafted from cork, setting a new benchmark for eco-friendly design in India and aiming for global expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-05-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Students at Woxsen University have unveiled J.Qork, India's first campus-born lifestyle brand with sustainability at its core.

Emerging from Woxsen's Capstone Launchpad Project, J.Qork was conceived and launched by students themselves, under the guidance of faculty mentors. The brand offers ethical luxury products, including wallets and evening bags crafted from cork, an eco-friendly material that mimics leather without harming any trees.

J.Qork is attracting attention with its high-quality, cruelty-free offerings and is poised to enter the US market soon, signaling a significant move for student-led, sustainable innovation on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

