J.Qork: Sustainable Luxury Fashion's New Vanguard

Students at Woxsen University have unveiled J.Qork, India's first campus-born lifestyle brand with sustainability at its core.

Emerging from Woxsen's Capstone Launchpad Project, J.Qork was conceived and launched by students themselves, under the guidance of faculty mentors. The brand offers ethical luxury products, including wallets and evening bags crafted from cork, an eco-friendly material that mimics leather without harming any trees.

J.Qork is attracting attention with its high-quality, cruelty-free offerings and is poised to enter the US market soon, signaling a significant move for student-led, sustainable innovation on a global stage.

