Star Couple's Joy: Vineet and Ruchira Expecting First Baby

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh announced that he and his wife, Ruchira Singh, are expecting their first child. The news was shared on Instagram, accompanied by a maternity photoshoot. The couple got married in 2021, and Vineet is known for his role in films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:25 IST
Exciting news arrives for Bollywood actor Vineet Kumar Singh and his wife, Ruchira Singh, as they prepare to welcome their first child together. Sharing the joyful announcement on Instagram, Vineet expressed his blessings from the universe.

In a heartfelt post accompanied by a series of pictures from their maternity photoshoot, Vineet wrote, 'New Life & Blessings! From the universe, with love... Baby arriving soon!! Namaste, little one!!! We are ready to welcome you.'

Known for his roles in popular films such as 'Gangs of Wasseypur' and 'Mukkabaaz', Vineet tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Ruchira in 2021. Recently, he appeared in 'Jaat' and 'Superboys of Malegaon'.

