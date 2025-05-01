Left Menu

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh Takes Command: Leadership in the Skies

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh has taken over the Training Command of the Indian Air Force. With a rich career spanning over 4,500 flying hours, Singh has held strategic roles and now commands training operations, demonstrating his leadership and expertise in the field of defense aviation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:56 IST
Air Marshal Tejinder Singh on Thursday assumed leadership of the Training Command at the Indian Air Force. This development underscores the strategic role of training in national defense.

Upon his appointment, Singh was welcomed with a ceremonial guard of honor at the Training Command headquarters. He also paid tribute at the war memorial, a nod to the history and valor of the Air Force, shared by the Defence PRO office in a post on 'X'.

Commissioned back in June 1987, Singh boasts over 4,500 hours of flying experience. His career includes vital positions such as commanding a fighter squadron, a radar station, and a major fighter base. Previously, he acted as the Deputy Chief of Air Staff at Air Headquarters, marking him as a figure of considerable influence in strategic air operations and defense planning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

