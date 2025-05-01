Broadway's Big Night: Tony Awards 2023 Nominations Unveiled

The 78th annual Tony Awards nominations, announced on Thursday, spotlight a Broadway season characterized by creative storytelling and experimental genres. Topping the list are three frontrunners, each with ten nominations: 'Maybe Happy Ending,' a unique tale of obsolete robots in a futuristic Seoul, alongside 'Buena Vista Social Club' and 'Death Becomes Her'.

Renowned actors George Clooney, making his Broadway debut in 'Good Night, and Good Luck,' and Sarah Snook, who impressively portrays multiple characters in 'The Picture of Dorian Gray,' join nominees. Meanwhile, the absence of heavy-hitters like 'Othello,' starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, raised eyebrows as they were completely snubbed in nominations.

While actors and productions bask in the nomination spotlight, special awards, including a Lifetime Achievement honor for Harvey Fierstein, also draw attention. The Broadway community eagerly anticipates the awards ceremony, hosted by Cynthia Erivo, taking place on June 8 at Radio City Music Hall, promising an evening of celebration and recognition.

