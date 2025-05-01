India's Media Revolution: From Storytelling to Global Power

India's media and entertainment industry is poised for monumental growth, with revenues expected to soar past USD 100 billion within the next decade, according to billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Speaking at the WAVES 2025 conference, Ambani highlighted India's potential to become the world's leading entertainment hub.

Ambani, who heads a vast media empire, underscored the strategic opportunity presented by the fusion of storytelling with cutting-edge digital technologies. He emphasized the importance of investing in content development, training talent, and fostering partnerships to maximize India's cultural reach globally.

Addressing the conference, which saw participation from 90 countries, Ambani paid tribute to India's rich storytelling traditions and digital prowess, noting that India's narratives have the power to unite and inspire in an increasingly divided world.

(With inputs from agencies.)