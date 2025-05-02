Gadot and Schoenaerts Team Up for Post-War Revenge Thriller 'Ruin'

Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts are slated to star in an intense new thriller titled 'Ruin'. Directed by Niki Caro, the film unfolds in the chaos of post-World War II Germany, weaving a gripping narrative of revenge and alliance.

'Ruin', with its script penned by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, follows the story of a newly liberated camp prisoner, played by Gadot, who joins forces with a German soldier portrayed by Schoenaerts. Together, they take on the mission to track down a Nazi Schutzstaffel unit hiding in the shadows of the war's aftermath.

The film is brought to life by producers Gal Gadot and Jason Varsano under Pilot Wave Motion Pictures, alongside Niki Caro and Marc Butan for MadRiver Pictures, promising a cinematic experience filled with tension and retribution.

(With inputs from agencies.)