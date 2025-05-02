Vaishnaw Calls for Unified Global Standards in Cultural Media
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw advocates for joint funds, shared standards, and ethical rules for AI at the WAVES Summit. He emphasizes collaboration between government, industry, and creators, focusing on promoting local stories and preserving cultural forms through co-productions and easing of licenses.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has emphasized the necessity for joint funding and shared standards in the realm of artificial intelligence at the Global Media Dialogue of the World Audio, Visual and Entertainment Summit.
Highlighting the importance of local storytelling, Vaishnaw called for strong ties between governments, industries, and creators to support this initiative. He described the global dialogue as a blend of creativity, culture, and collaboration, aiming to foster meaningful exchanges.
Vaishnaw stressed the need for policies that encourage local content and uphold intellectual property rights. He also highlighted the significance of co-production treaties, which could facilitate licenses and ease movement of talent, as well as establish ethical guidelines for the use of AI.
