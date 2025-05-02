Reviving Puccini: The Timeless Craft of Rome Opera House

Behind an unsuspecting facade near Rome's Circus Maximus lies the Rome Opera House, a bastion of Italian cultural heritage. The site, once a pasta factory, has evolved into a crucial repository for scenic backdrops and over 70,000 costumes from a century's worth of performances.

This year, in honor of the 125th anniversary of Giacomo Puccini's "Tosca," the opera house's skilled designers and craftsmen have been reconstructing original costumes, meticulously scouring archives to maintain authenticity. Despite modern trends in set design, the institution remains dedicated to preserving traditional methods.

The revival of "Tosca," driven by the opera's rich interplay of passion and tragedy, stands as a testament to both Puccini's genius and the unwavering commitment of the Rome Opera House's artisans. Their dedication ensures that traditional craftsmanship continues to thrive in an era dominated by digital alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)