Russell Brand Faces Court: Allegations of a Storied Past

British comedian Russell Brand appeared in London court charged with rape and multiple sexual assaults related to incidents with four women over 20 years. The former high-profile broadcaster and ex-husband of pop star Katy Perry denies non-consensual acts, pledging to contest the charges in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-05-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 14:40 IST
Renowned British actor and comedian Russell Brand arrived at a London court on Friday, confronted by charges of rape and multiple sexual assaults tied to allegations from over two decades ago.

Brand, once a towering figure in Britain's broadcast scene and former husband to pop sensation Katy Perry, has continually refuted claims of non-consensual interactions since these allegations surfaced two years prior. Presenting a composed front in sunglasses and a dark, open shirt, the 49-year-old navigated through a throng of media personnel without making any statements.

On April 4, London police filed charges against Brand, accusing him of rape, oral rape, indecent assault, and two counts of sexual assault affecting four women between 1999 and 2005. Acknowledging his reckless past in a video statement, Brand expressed gratitude for the opportunity to defend himself, emphasizing his denial of having ever engaged in non-consensual activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

