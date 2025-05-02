Yoga Mahotsav: A Global Movement Towards Holistic Health

Yoga, originating as a traditional practice in India, is now a global phenomenon, according to Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav. He highlighted the Union government's commitment to International Day of Yoga 2025 during an event in Nashik, which drew over 6,000 participants marking the countdown to June 21.

Known as Yoga Mahotsav, the event celebrated yoga's cultural and spiritual significance and introduced the Yoga Sangam Portal. This digital initiative aims to coordinate yoga celebrations at over 1,00,000 locations throughout India, exemplifying the government's efforts to promote yoga as a globally unifying health practice.

The minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in globalizing yoga, forming a decade-long festival that unites humanity. Yoga Sangam signifies solidarity for health, generating global momentum. Future events will further popularize yoga, enhancing physical and spiritual well-being worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)