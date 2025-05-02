The Italian cinema academy announced on Friday that celebrated U.S. actor Timothee Chalamet will be honored at this year's David di Donatello awards in Rome. The actor, known for his roles in films like 'Dune' and 'A Complete Unknown,' will receive an honorary award for 'cinematic excellence.'

Italian cinema academy president Piera Detassis praised Chalamet as a versatile and trend-setting figure in international cinema, citing his European origins and American background as elements that make him a compelling figure in the film industry. 'The Academy is delighted to award him the David for Cinematic Excellence,' said Detassis, highlighting Chalamet's contribution to both quality and innovative films on a global stage.

Chalamet's rise to international fame was bolstered by his role in the acclaimed Italian film 'Call Me by Your Name,' directed by respected filmmaker Luca Guadagnino. Chalamet has maintained strong ties to Italy, frequently attending the Venice film festival, notably for premieres like 'Dune: Part 1' and 'Bones and All,' which brought enthusiastic crowds to the Lido.

